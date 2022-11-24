2 killed in wrong-way, head-on crash along M-14 in Plymouth early Thanksgiving morning

Two Wayne County residents were killed after a driver entered the freeway going the wrong way along M-14 in Plymouth early Thursday morning.

Michigan State Police said they were alerted to reports of a wrong-way driver traveling along westbound M-14 near Beck Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.

While on the way, police received reports of a head-on crash in the area. Two vehicles collided head-on in the middle lane. The at-fault driver was a 28-year-old man from Belleville, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver in the second vehicle, a 44-year-old man from Canton Township, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a passenger in that vehicle was also transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

M-14 was closed for several hours for a police investigation. Police said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.