Families reunite for Thanksgiving in Detroit Metro Airport

DETROIT – Things moved smoothly at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, with people coming and going and families reuniting just in time for Thanksgiving.

On any given day at an airport, there’s a little bit of hurry up and wait, like waiting to check your bag, going through security, or waiting for grandma to get off the plane.

“I was so excited to come to the airport because this is where my gigi is going to come,” said 5-year-old Molena.

She couldn’t wait any longer as the moment was quite big; The moment was also a big moment for her baby brother as he was about to meet his grandmother for the first time.

“When she was born, everybody was in and holding her and seeing her, and this time it was just me and my husband, and my mom was like, I won’t even bother if I can’t come in the hospital, I’ll just let you guys do your thing, and I’ll come at Thanksgiving,” said Molena’s mother. “So she hasn’t seen him at all yet.”

Finally, gigi arrived with big hugs and first holds.