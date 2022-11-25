48º

Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks, fire risk

There are four reports of fire-related injuries

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Ford Motor Company has recalled over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to fuel leaks and fire risk. The recall is due to crack fuel injectors, as they can spill fuel or leak vapors which could lead to fire danger. The recall covers particular Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from the 2020 through 2023 model years.

The automaker is not recommending anyone stop driving or park them outdoors because the fires are rare and don’t start when the engines are off.

There are four reports of fire-related injuries, and owners will be notified by letter starting Dec. 19 about free repairs.

