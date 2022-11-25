One lane of Rotunda Road bridge temporarily closed in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – One lane of the Rotunda Road bridge is temporarily closed in Dearborn after it was struck by a vehicle.

The intersection of northbound Miller and Rotunda roads is closed near the Ford Rouge Plant.

Wayne County is assisting a third-party consultant in conducting an emergency inspection to ensure the bridge is structurally stable for traffic due to the severity of the damage.

The Wayne County Roads Division and the Michigan Department of Transportation have installed a temporary barrier wall.

The lane will remain closed pending the results of the emergency inspection.