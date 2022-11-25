51º

LIVE

Local News

One lane of Rotunda Road bridge temporarily closed in Dearborn

Temporary barrier wall installed by MDOT

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Rotunda Road Bridge, Dearborn, Miller Road, Rotunda Road, Ford Rouge Plant, Wayne County, Wayne County Roads Division, Michigan Department of Transportation, Local, MDOT, Crash, Accident

DEARBORN, Mich. – One lane of the Rotunda Road bridge is temporarily closed in Dearborn after it was struck by a vehicle.

The intersection of northbound Miller and Rotunda roads is closed near the Ford Rouge Plant.

Wayne County is assisting a third-party consultant in conducting an emergency inspection to ensure the bridge is structurally stable for traffic due to the severity of the damage.

The Wayne County Roads Division and the Michigan Department of Transportation have installed a temporary barrier wall.

The lane will remain closed pending the results of the emergency inspection.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter