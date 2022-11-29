Michigan Board of Canvassers unanimously vote to certify 2022 midterm election

It got contentious, and even police officers had to step in as the Michigan's Board of Canvassers met and certified the results of the November election. Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo and others made claims of widespread fraud with no support to back it up. It also included an impassioned plea from a republican board member.

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s Board of Canvassers met Monday and certified the results of the November election, but it got contentious, and even police officers had to step in.

“Our freedom is hanging in the balance here,” said Karamo.

Karamo questioned the results and if the election was done lawfully, bringing up the delays in Ann Arbor and how those late-night votes were still counted.

“I am totally against the certification of this election,” said Karamo. “The goal is to never disenfranchise any voter, but our voter rights aren’t just access to the ballot. It’s also ensuring we have a lawfully operated process.”

At times, the difference of opinions got heated, with attendees shouting at the board of canvassers. One attendee, who continued to disrupt the meeting, was removed by Michigan State Police.

The misinformation and constant disruptions frustrated the Republican Chair for Michigan’s Board of Canvassers, Anthony Daunt.

“A lot of the questions that arise are from just a lack of proper understanding, which is unfortunately fed by candidates and party officials on both sides of the aisle who feed into this nonsense,” said Daunt.

Daunt believes while there is a bigger problem, the solution starts with leadership.

“We need more responsible leadership again on both sides of the aisle related to these issues because it is critical people accept the results of the election when it’s all said and done,” Daunt said.

The meeting lasted four hours, with the board unanimously voting to certify the election.