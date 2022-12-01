Detroit police seek person of interest linked to fatal shooting on city’s west side

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a fatal shooting on the city’s west side.

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a fatal shooting on the city’s west side.

The incident occurred Wednesday (Nov. 23) at 11:30 a.m., in the 9200 block of Pierson Street in Detroit, where the alleged suspect fired shots, striking and fatally wounding the 18-year-old male victim.

Alleged suspect Miles Murphy, 36, is 6′0″, 290-pounds, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide investigators at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.