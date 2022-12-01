Luminaries light up Oxford in honor of high school victims

OXFORD, Mich. – Luminaries lit up Oxford in remembrance of the lives lost one year ago.
Something as simple as a candle inside a bag sent a powerful message of solidarity Wednesday (Nov. 30).
The whole community came out for the Oxford High School shooting victims.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More: Special remembrance held to mark 1 year anniversary since Oxford shooting
Read: Hana’s Garden to break ground spring 2023 honoring Oxford High School shooting victims
Read: Here’s where money for school safety is going after 1-year anniversary of Oxford school shooting