Luminaries light up Oxford in honor of high school victims

Tim Pamplin

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Luminaries lit up Oxford in remembrance of the lives lost one year ago. Something as simple as a candle inside a bag sent a powerful message of solidarity Wednesday (Nov. 30). The whole community came out for the Oxford High School shooting victims.

