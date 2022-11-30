Hana’s Garden to break ground spring 2023 honoring Oxford High School shooting victims

OXFORD, Mich. – A memorial garden in honor of the Oxford High School shooting victims will break ground in 2023.

Hana’s Garden, dedicated to 4-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling and will be located at the Seymour Lake Township Park in Oxford.

Chris Nordstrom of Ann Arbor-based Carlisle Wortman Associates created the initial garden concept. According to a press release, the garden is expected to have a central plaza with pergolas and benches and a four-sided sculpture to honor the four teens that lost their lives. There will also be a boardwalk, a rain garden, a water feature, and walkways. Nordstrom is also designing the garden to be divided into four sections, a section for each life that was lost.

Hana St. Juliana garden (Four County Community Foundation)

This memorial will represent the first of many projects under the Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund.

“The purpose of Hana’s Garden is to have a place for the community to remember the four students lost. We don’t want them or what happened to them to be forgotten,” said Steve St. Juliana, Hana’s father, in a press release.

For those that would like to donate to the Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund, click here.

Donations will go towards immediate projects, including the memorial garden. Any remaining funds will go towards the maintenance of the garden and healing and prevention programs.