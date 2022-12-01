Special remembrance held to mark 1 year anniversary since Oxford shooting

A remembrance service was held at Bridgewood Church in Clarkston to mark one year since the shooting at Oxford High School. Every person in attendance received a card reading Oxford Strong. On the back of it was an empty space where members in attendance could write a message of their own as the community focused on healing one year after this unimaginable tragedy.

CLARKSTON, Mich. – A remembrance service was held at Bridgewood Church in Clarkston to mark one year since the shooting at Oxford High School.

Every person in attendance received a card reading Oxford Strong. On the back of it was an empty space where members in attendance could write a message of their own as the community focused on healing one year after this unimaginable tragedy.

“I just wrote that God loves you unconditionally,” said one girl.

“Please pray for strength and courage for everyone involved,” said another girl.

Notes of encouragement were passed out to members of the community to honor the high school shooting victims.

“All of them are a masterpiece, from Hana (St. Juliana) to Tate (Myre) to Madisyn (Baldwin) to Justin (Shilling),” said Next Generation Pastor Dallas Cogle.” They may not be in the world now, gone too soon, but they made an impact.”

In between hymns, two Oxford High School students shared their experiences from the day of the shooting and the healing process since.

“I went underneath the table, and we hid there for a while, and I was quiet for a minute until I put my head against the wall, and we knew it was real,” said Oxford High School student Savannah.

“So I picked up my phone, and the messages flooded from my friends asking if I was ok,” said Oxford High School student Brooklyn.

A moment of silence followed to close out the service with luminaries and a prayer.

“We can’t pray enough for the families and the other families that were directly impacted,” Cogle said.

Those who filled out cards with a message of support will be taken to Oxford schools Thursday (Dec. 1) to bring them comfort and strength.

