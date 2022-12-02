2 shot at, hurt while driving on 10 Mile Road in Southfield, police say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Two people were shot and injured while driving on 10 Mile Road in Southfield late Thursday night.

Southfield police say that at about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 1, a male and a female were driving eastbound on 10 Mile Road near Greenfield Road when they were shot at.

The female, who was identified only as a Detroit resident, was shot in her left leg. The male, identified only as a Dearborn Heights resident, was shot in his right arm and left leg. Both of them were taken to the hospital, where there injuries were deemed non life-threatening, police said.

The identities of the male, female and suspected shooter have not been released by police. The suspected shooter is reportedly known by one of the individuals who were shot.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500.

