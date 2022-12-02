Dangerous intersection blamed for 22-year-old woman’s death in southwest Detroit

A young woman was hit and killed at an intersection in Detroit that drivers say is dangerous. Alondra DeLeon, 22, was killed in a crash Saturday (Nov. 26) at the intersection of Chamberlain and Elsmere streets in southwest Detroit.

Detroit police say DeLeon was hit by a suspected drunk driver that was speeding and blew past the 4-way stop.

DeLeon was pronounced dead on the scene.

“The thing that hurts me the most is that I see a body laying down, but it’s covered, and from there, I’m like, ‘that can’t be real,’” said DeLeon’s boyfriend, Agustin Chavez.

Chavez said she was just two blocks from home.

In part, Chavez’s mom, Mita Villagran, blames the dangerous intersection, saying it’s known for speeding drivers.

“Every day doesn’t matter what time,” said Villagran. “They speed 80, 90, 100 (mph). I’m here. I see it.”

The public works department said it’d received 15 requests for speed humps along Chamberlain Street, but because it’s a main road, that can’t happen.

Instead, it’s a matter of traffic enforcement.

Detroit police told Local 4 it’s increasing traffic patrols at that intersection in response to what happened.

Photos of DeLeon and the street side memorial can be seen below.

