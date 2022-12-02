Morning 4: Videos capture suspected meteor shooting across sky in Michigan, US -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Videos: Suspected meteor lights up sky in Michigan and beyond Thursday night

Some people across the country were lucky enough to capture footage of a suspected fireball as it streaked across the sky on Thursday night.

See the videos here.

3 women charged for operating brothel after sexual favors offered at Warren massage business

Three women have been charged for operating a brothel after undercover officers were offered sexual favors at a massage business in Warren, officials said.

Two undercover Warren police officers made appointments Nov. 22 at Greenday Massage on 9 Mile Road, according to authorities. Both officers were offered sexual acts for money at the business, they said.

See the report here.

How worried should Michigan be about Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game?

The Michigan Wolverines will travel back to Indianapolis to defend their Big Ten championship against the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Pundits and fans of the Michigan faithful think the matchup against Purdue is all but sold up as the reigning champions of the Big Ten West Division look like an inferior opponent, especially after dominating the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus for the first time since 2000.

Read more here.

2 shot at, hurt while driving on 10 Mile Road in Southfield, police say

Two people were shot and injured while driving on 10 Mile Road in Southfield late Thursday night.

Read the report here.