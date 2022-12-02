Metro Detroit weather: More big wind on the way

Our Finally Friday is starting off on a quiet note, with some mid-level clouds streaming in. Wind at the time I am writing this (3:30 a.m.) is from the south at only 5 to 10 mph, but will gradually increase through the day. By this afternoon, it be a 10 to 20 mph wind with gusts to 30 mph developing.

The daylight hours should be dry with mainly cloudy skies. Some models actually try to stir up a stray afternoon shower, but I’ve looked at model upper-air projections, and I think the atmosphere will be way too dry for any precipitation to reach the surface, so I think we’ll keep the day dry, not a bad one to do some holiday shopping as afternoon temperatures will rise into the mid-40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Today’s sunrise is at 7:44 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Temperatures will actually keep rising through the evening…into the upper-40s (9 degrees Celsius)…and remain steady there until late at night. Scattered showers will eventually develop, and the wind will keep increasing…with gusts between 40 and 50 mph late at night as the second potent cold front in the past three days crosses the area.

Just like this past Wednesday morning, there will be a tremendous temperature difference ahead of and behind the front: for example, I project that at 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning, the temperature in Detroit will probably be not far from 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius), with a wind chill in Howell in the low-20s (-6 to -5 degrees Celsius). That’s some serious weather whiplash!

So plan on temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s (0 to 2 degrees Celsius) during the day on Saturday, with wind chills in the 20s (-6 to -4 degrees Celsius). The front will take the rain with it and, after 7:00 a.m. or so, the remainder of the day will be dry with some sunshine eventually developing. Wind gusts above 40 mph will be possible through mid-afternoon.

Fortunately, not only will it be dry for Noel Night 2022, but winds will decrease into the evening. So if you are heading down to the Cultural Center to take part in this wonderful Detroit tradition, plan on wind chills in the low-20s (-6 degrees Celsius). You can handle that…just dress accordingly!

The rest of Saturday night will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with lows early Sunday morning in the low-20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Then mostly sunny and a bit breezy on Sunday, with highs in the upper-30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius). Not bad for December tailgating at the Lions game!