Michigan Lottery: Dearborn woman wins $1M Powerball prize

Carolyn Geiss of Dearborn matched five white balls in the Oct. 26 Powerball drawing to win a $1 million prize, according to Michigan Lottery.

She bought her winning ticket at Charaf Oil Inc. on Greenfield Road in Dearborn.

“I like playing all kinds of lottery games, and Powerball is one of my favorites,” said Geiss. “I checked the winning numbers as soon as they were posted and when I saw I’d matched five numbers, it took my breath away! I have been playing the lottery since it began, and it feels great to win big.”

Geiss recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim her prize.

She plans on taking care of her family with her winnings.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

