Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: 4K in the dark on Dec. 3, 2022

DETROIT – Strong winds moving through Southeast Michigan on Saturday are causing some power outages in the region.

Several Southeast Michigan counties are under a wind advisory until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

As of 9 a.m. on Saturday, more than 4,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan -- that’s about .19% of all DTE customers.

You can see DTE’s outage map right here.

We’ll update this article with outage information should more outages occur.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Safety tips during a storm

Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.

Be extremely cautious near metal fences , which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.

Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.

Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.

A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground . A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. . A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online , on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800-477-4747.

Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines. Contact with any energized power line can be fatal.

Never use a portable generator inside a home or business . It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in. Read: How to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning from portable generators



