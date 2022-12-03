Warren man in critical condition after drive-by shooting, officials say

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren man is in critical condition after being shot on Schoenherr Road near Ida Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

According to Warren Police Department, a 22-year-old male is in critical condition after being shot while walking in Warren.

Police responded to the area of Schoenherr Road near Ida Avenue, one street north of Toepfer Road, on Saturday (Dec. 3) at 12:25 p.m. regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene they located the 22-year-old with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was walking in the area with a group of three individuals when a dark-colored Kia and a white Toyota arrived at the scene and began shooting at the group.

The victim was able to return fire at both vehicles who then fled the scene in separate directions. Officials say the suspects are still at large.

Police believe both the Kia and the Toyota had several occupants.

Officials say none of the three other individuals were injured during the incident.

“We are fortunate that no other citizens were injured as a result of this reckless and violent act. Our officers and investigators are collecting evidence and are actively working to identify the suspects and the suspect vehicles,” Commissioner William Dwyer said. “We are committed to using any and all resources to locate and apprehended the suspects in this incident as violent crimes like this are not tolerated in the City of Warren. We hope to have more detailed suspect information in the near future.”

If you have any additional information about this incident you are asked to contact the police department at 586-574-4783.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as we receive information.