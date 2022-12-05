New Order Coffee opens new shop after closing Detroit, Royal Oak locations amid pandemic

A barista working at New Order Coffee Roasters' new location in St. Clair Shores. Photo courtesy of New Order and Kerry Lou Photography.

ST, CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A beloved Metro Detroit coffee brand that closed its storefronts during the pandemic has officially reopened two years later.

New Order Coffee Roasters is now operating out of a small shop in St. Clair Shores after closing its locations in Detroit and Royal Oak in 2020. The new location, situated on Jefferson Avenue, boasts a revitalization of the brand’s favorite cereal milk lattes and electric-roasted coffee.

The 1,500 square foot storefront offers walk-up coffee service and patio seating, which is shared by neighbor Baffin Brewing Company.

New Order Coffee Roasters' new location in St. Clair Shores. Photo courtesy of New Order. (© 2022 Kerby Lou Photography, all rights reserved.)

While the company hasn’t had a brick and mortar location for a few years, officials say new owner Patrick Seeney has kept the brand alive, roasting beans and hand-delivering or shipping them in Metro Detroit and beyond in the meantime.

“Since New Order first came to fruition, it has built such a fiercely loyal customer base. I’m so thankful we’ve been able to keep the business going by selling our custom roasted coffee beans,” Seeney said. “I’m even more thrilled to bring back the in-person New Order experience back to Metro Detroit this winter.”

The walk-up shop is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, and from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

