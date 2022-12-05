Popular Detroit brunch spot Karl’s in Siren Hotel closes permanently

DETROIT – The retro-style brunch spot Karl’s located inside Detroit’s Siren Hotel has closed its doors, according to hotel officials.

Karl’s opened on Aug. 29, 2019, and was founded by chef Kate Williams, who previously ran the former Corktown restaurant Lady of the House. Williams has been recognized as a James Beard Award semifinalist.

An employee at the Siren Hotel confirmed that Karl’s has closed indefinitely, and that the restaurant’s last day was Tuesday, Nov. 29.

On Monday, the hotel officially announced that Karl’s has closed. The post can be viewed below.

Read: New Detroit restaurant exploring traditional dishes, wine from Alpine Mountains