Woman dead, man injured after being shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A woman was killed and a man was injured after being shot Sunday night on Detroit’s west side.

According to police an adult female was shot and killed in Detroit on Sunday on the 19400 block of Rutherford Street at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Officials say the woman’s boyfriend was also shot and is in stable condition.

A female suspect is a relative of the deceased woman and police say the two were involved in an argument.

When the boyfriend of the deceased woman tried to intervene and stop the argument, the suspect took the gun the man had on him which is when she shot and killed the woman.

The suspect fled the scene after shooting the deceased woman’s boyfriend.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as we receive more information.