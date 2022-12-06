46º

53-year-old Inkster man killed in Van Buren Township crash

3 vehicles involved in deadly crash

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 53-year-old Inkster man was killed in a Van Buren Township crash that involved three cars and left one other person injured.

Police said the crash happened at 1:40 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 4) on Rawsonville Road just south of Huron River Drive.

When officers arrived at the crash site, they determined that three vehicles were involved in the crash.

A 35-year-old man from Sumpter Township had minor injuries and a 47-year-old man from Ypsilanti was not injured. The Inkster man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a vehicle was south on Rawsonville Road when it crossed the centerline striking a northbound vehicle head on.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Stanton (734) 699-8930.

