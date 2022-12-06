Beloved Wayne County veterinarian killed in car crash over the weekend

A beloved Wayne County veterinarian passed away over the weekend after being involved in a fatal car crash, according to a Facebook post made by his clinic.

According to the clinic, Dr. John Hermann passed away on Sunday, they did not say where the crash occurred.

Hermann’s mobile vet clinic worked out of various locations throughout Wayne County. According to a statement by the clinic, they are asking customers to give them time to figure out how to process the news.

The post stated that the clinic will update everyone as soon as possible regarding upcoming availability since the clinic doesn’t serve appointments and only allows walk-ins. The clinic typically worked out of two locations and was open seven days a week.

Hermann graduated from Michigan State University in 1993 and is a mixed animal practitioner providing low-cost vaccine/wellness clinics.