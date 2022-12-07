9-year-old girl killed in crash along Southfield Freeway

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday night along M-39 in Southfield.

Police said a vehicle with a blown out tire was traveling southbound on the Southfield Freeway around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, trying to get over to the 8 Mile Road exit, traveling at about 10 mph with hazard lights on.

The passenger vehicle was rear-ended by a box truck, police said.

The driver and juvenile front seat passenger of the passenger car were transported to a local hospital for non-fatal injuries.

The back-seat passenger, a 9-year-old girl, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, MSP said. Police said she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the box truck suffered non life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and police are final reports from the Medical Examiner’s office.