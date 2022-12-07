Morning 4: Man killed in crash that shut down I-696 in Farmington Hills -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Troy man killed after crashing into semi truck while trying to pass it on I-696

Michigan State Police shut down the westbound lanes of I-696 near I-275 following a rollover crash Wednesday morning that left a driver dead.

At about 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, a driver traveling westbound on I-696 reportedly crashed into a semi truck after attempting to pass it in a construction zone.

Dearborn man charged in antisemitic incident has bond revoked after mooning judge

The Dearborn man who has been charged with ethnic intimidation after an antisemitic incident that took place at an Oakland County synagogue has had his bond revoked for another case.

On Tuesday, Hassan Chokr was in front of a Wayne County judge for an emergency bond hearing on separate charges, and Chokr sealed his own fate with another disrespectful courtroom outburst.

9-year-old girl killed in crash along Southfield Freeway

Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday night along M-39 in Southfield.

2 rescued from apartment fire near Eastern Michigan University

Two people were rescued from an apartment fire early Wednesday morning in Ypsilanti near Eastern Michigan University.

