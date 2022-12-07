Metro Detroit weather: Warmest all week as wet wintry conditions move in

4 Warn Weather – Good Wednesday morning and Happy Hump Day! We are in a little pattern of scattered light rain and isolated wet snow during the early morning hours and that’s what we had once again. Most of Metro Detroit is drying and will stay that way as these spotty showers fade with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees for those of you taking that early morning stroll. Watch out for some slippery roadways and expect a slower drive due to some patchy fog which could be dense in spots. The winds are on the lighter side so, the wind chills won’t dip below the middle 30s making for a manageable morning as we try and get over the hump today.

Sunrise is at 7:48 a.m.

This weather pattern holds true as we struggle to get into some desired sunshine and the clouds will be thicker and more numerous throughout out morning hours. Temperatures will be slow to warm as a result and will only get into the middle 40s through the lunch hour today before we get into a little more sunshine later this afternoon. Our high temps depend greatly on the amount of sun that we get as we have our sights set on 50F by the late afternoon today. This will be a nice stretch of dryer weather today and most of tomorrow before a little taste of winter returns to Metro Detroit.

Sunrise at 5:01 p.m.

Thursday is another day where we will be flirting with 50 degrees with enough sunshine, and we don’t expect a ton. Skies will stay partly sunny all day and it will be dry during daylight hours with highs ranging between 45 and 50 degrees depending on that variable known as the sun. There will be a storm approaching SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario bringing the chance for rain and snow here into the later evening hours although we expect most of the moisture to start falling Friday.

We should be starting this Friday with dry conditions before a winter storm moves in here midday. Snow showers are most likely without much in the way of rain mixing in. Midday and afternoon snow could stack up in spots with a couple of inches possible as early computer model data suggests 1-3″ possible throughout this Friday afternoon and evening. It looks like that morning drive will be fine, but all bets are off for a very slippery and potentially dangerous PM commute to end the work and school week.

Right now, our weekend looks pretty dry with some uncertainty. The computer models show weak disturbances rolling across our skies bringing more clouds without much in the way of moisture. If we see more clouds than sun as some model data suggests, highs will stay in the low to middle 40s both weekend days. With any additional sunshine, we can obviously boost those expectations a handful of degrees, but we will have to wait and see. You will want to be prepared and we can help you with that, especially with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

