Firefighters battle apartment fire near Eastern Michigan University

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Firefighters were battling an apartment fire early Wednesday morning at a building in Ypsilanti near Eastern Michigan University.

At about 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, firefighters arrived to a two-story apartment building in the area of Washtenaw Avenue and Hewitt Road, near the university’s campus. The complex caught fire, though the extent of the damage is currently unclear.

The fire appeared to be extinguished as of 6 a.m., and crews were still working to address hot spots in the building.

It is currently unclear if there are any injuries from the fire. A cause has not yet been reported by authorities.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

More: Local news