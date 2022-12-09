Morning 4: Police seek shooter in ‘targeted attack’ outside Downtown Detroit hotel -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

4 shot in targeted attack in front of Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, Detroit police say

Police are looking for the person, or persons, responsible for shooting several rounds at a vehicle and injuring four people late Thursday outside of the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, four people were injured in a shooting outside the Downtown Detroit hotel in what police are calling a targeted attack.

Weekend construction guide: Closures on I-75 in Detroit and I-94 in Macomb County

MDOT has released information on closures across Metro Detroit starting Friday that will affect I-75 and I-94.

Some work is dependent on the weather and could be delayed.

Eastpointe boy behind annual pajama, book drive asks community to help amid his battle with illness

For the past 10 years, a young boy from Eastpointe has collected pajamas and books to donate to Metro Detroit children in need in time for Christmas.

Dominic Miller, 13, focuses every year on his goal to donate hundreds, if not thousands, of new pajamas, books, toys and other clothing items to children at local shelters during the holiday season. But this year, the 13-year-old behind the Dominic’s Christmas Wish drive hasn’t been able to prioritize his annual mission due to his own personal struggle with illness.

Michigan bill would restore people in prison with ability to earn time off sentence for good behavior

A bill has been introduced in the Michigan House of Representatives that would restore the ability for people in prison to earn time off their sentences with good behavior.

