Brayden Lape from Grass Lake will be featured in 2-part finale of ‘The Voice’

The two-part finale of The Voice starts Monday night on local 4, and don’t look now, but Brayden Lape from Grass Lake is still in the mix.

Local 4 talked to him throughout the competition, and we were able to catch him again Friday (Dec. 9) between rehearsals.

If you thought things changed for Lape after being selected to participate in the show’s finale, you’d be wrong, as the 16-year-old is even more laid back as he rehearses for the finals on Monday (Dec. 12).

There’s actually less pressure now than before, as everybody goes home after the vote.

“This week, although it’s the top five, it’s the least pressure that I’ve had,” said Lape.

Jason Colthorp: “That’s interesting. Why is that?”

Lape: “First of all, you’re not getting eliminated. No one gets eliminated this week because they’re all going home.”

America will vote for Lape based on two songs in the finale, one fast and one slow.

“I think with mine, I just want the slow song to be the one that people really feel, and it kind of touches their heart a little bit,” Lape said.

Lape will also sing one song with his coach, Blake Shelton, which is part of what he’ll miss most when the musical whirlwind is over.

“I think just the things that I’ve learned so much since I’ve been out here,” Lape said. “Although it’s hard at times being away from home and being out here for months at a time, I’ve learned so much.”