Michigan State Police looking for suspects in a Jeep who stole from Royal Oak Township ATM

Incident took place on Saturday at 9:45 p.m.

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Michigan State Police vehicle. (WDIV)

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich.Michigan State Police are looking for suspects who used a white Jeep to pull an ATM from the wall and steal money from it.

According to police, it is currently undetermined how much money was in the ATM. The ATM was located at Baymont Inn on West 8 Mile Road. The incident took place on Saturday at 9:45 p.m.

MSP say that the group of suspects responsible has done numerous thefts in Detroit and this is the second one targeting Royal Oak Township.

If anyone has any information, please call 855.MICHTIP or crime stoppers at 800-SPEAKUP.

