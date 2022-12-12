Avalon International Breads’ new cafe in Royal Oak market opening this week

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The artisans behind some of the best fresh bread in Detroit are expanding their brand’s footprint into the metro area this week.

Avalon International Breads is opening a new cafe inside of a market in Royal Oak, expanding into the suburbs of Metro Detroit for the first time. The new Avalon Corner Cafe is opening Wednesday, Dec. 14, inside the Woodward Corner Market, a Meijer-operated store.

In typical Avalon fashion, the new Royal Oak location will include bread, a biscuit bar, pastries, cookies, cakes, coffee and more, according to officials. Avalon’s partnership with Meijer was announced in October, and includes a similar cafe opening in Downtown Detroit’s Rivertown Market.

Avalon has been a vendor at both the Royal Oak and Detroit Meijer markets since they opened and has offered only packaged goods. Now, the company plans to share fresh items, such as bread, sandwiches and more.

Avalon’s Corner Cafe will be open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The company also has three locations in Detroit and one in Ann Arbor. Visit their website here for the latest information.

