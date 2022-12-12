Morning 4: D’Wan Sims missing for 28 years after disappearing from Livonia mall at 4 years old -- and other news

(L) D'wan Sims photo, (R) Age progressed photo of D'wan Sims from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago

It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was reported missing from the Wonderland Mall in Livonia.

His mother, Dwanna Harris, told police he disappeared while shopping with her. That was on Dec. 11, 1994.

“The focus is finding D’Wan, he’s 4 years old, he’s alone and he needs to come home to his mother,” Harris said in a 1994 news conference, just days after his disappearance. “The only thing that I want the public to know, is that my only concern is finding my son.”

Read more here.

DNR: Macomb Township man shot, killed 3 Cooper’s hawks when utility company refused to cut down tree

A Macomb Township man pleaded no contest after shooting three young Cooper’s hawks out of a tree because a utility company refused to cut it down, according to the DNR.

Read the report here.

Flu activity high across US, but remains low in Michigan

Flu season is in full swing across the United States, and even struck earlier this year than expected.

But though influenza activity is high, or very high, in most parts of the country, activity remains low in Michigan, according to data from the CDC.

Learn more here.

GM joint venture gets $2.5B loan to build battery plants

A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution has closed on a $2.5 billion federal loan to help finance three lithium-ion battery cell plants in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan.

Read more here.