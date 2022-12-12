Metro Detroit weather: More active weather later this week

4 Warn Weather – The last couple of storm chances were less than impressive, including minimal rain and snow here in Metro Detroit Sunday. We have a couple of quiet days ahead before rain and snow chances appear later this week. It is mostly cloudy and cool early on this Monday morning with temperatures in the low 30s as you head out today. There is a light north breeze creating wind chills that are a good four or five degrees cooler than the air temps meaning you will have to bundle up if you’re walking to work, walking the dog, or working on your waistline. The winds are on the lighter side but will still be blowing enough to keep our wind chills in the middle to upper 20s at times early today.

Sunrise is at 7:53 a.m.

Our trend of more clouds than sun will continue today but we will try to flip the script tomorrow. So, look for overcast skies to become only partly sunny this Monday both from the morning into your afternoon here in Metro Detroit as our temperatures rise through the 30s. We may finish the afternoon with some neighborhoods topping off at about 40 degrees with a lighter wind NNE 5-10mph keeping wind chills in the low to middle 30s at best as you will need that winter coat and some gloves if you plan on being out and about throughout the day.

Sunrise at 5:01 p.m.

Tuesday has the potential of being the brightest day of the week. There is much more active weather in the form of rain and snow moving west to east across the country, but it stays either south or west of us keeping our unusually dry year intact. Look for partly sunny skies to become partly cloudy with a nicer blend of sun and clouds in the afternoon with Tuesday highs in the low to even mid 40s Tuesday afternoon in a light wind E 5-10mph.

Wednesday will be one to watch as wet weather will be approaching Pure Michigan midweek. We will definitely see more clouds on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for some light rain and snow showers during the afternoon with better chances coming later at night. We have another chance at hitting 40 degrees or warmer if we can keep the wet weather away. Again, more moisture will move in by late evening which favors more rain than anything with temps still close enough to 40 degrees.

Rain showers will be good for our climate but bad for the Thursday morning drive. We may see a few wet snowflakes in spots Thursday morning before it’s back to all rain showers mainly through the morning hours. We should see middle 30s early to lower 40s in the afternoon and whether it’s rain or snow, we will take what we can get Thursday. Just plan on some slippery commutes both to and from work or school with a slight chance for a few rain showers later in the day too. The middle part of this Thursday just may stay dry.

Friday may start out dry, but another disturbance will pass through our area into the afternoon with some slightly cooler air. Right now, it looks like Friday afternoon snow showers that might get a little heavier late Friday night into Saturday morning. It is way too early to tell, but we may see some minor accumulation of new snow on Saturday morning according to some of our computer model data. We will keep you posted along the way as the weather gets more active later this week. You will want to be prepared and we can help you with that, especially with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

