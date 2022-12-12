What you need to know before hitting the slopes in Michigan 🎿

Snow means good business for Michigan ski resorts.

While there are many slopes to check out, we compiled a list of a few that should be on your radar this winter season.

Below are the hours and lift ticket pricing for all day at multiple Michigan ski resorts. Please note that hours and lift ticket rates can vary on holidays. Ski and snowboarding rental prices are not included in the lift tickets below.

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m 10 a.m. to 5 p.m 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lift tickets for all day:

adults: $39; juniors: $29 Lift tickets for all day:

adults: $49; juniors: $39 Lift tickets for all day:

adults: $79; juniors: $59 Lift tickets for all day:

adults: $64; juniors: $39

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Lift tickets for all day:

adults: $59; juniors: $54 Lift tickets for all day:

adults: $89; juniors: $84 Lift tickets for all day:

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Closed 4 to 8 p.m. 4 to 8 p.m. 4 to 8 p.m. 4 to 9 p.m. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Lift tickets for all day: $20 Lift tickets for all day: $20 Lift tickets for all day: $20 Lift tickets for all day: $20 Lift tickets for all day: $30 Lift tickets for all day: $30

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday 1 to 9 p.m. 1 to 9 p.m. 1 to 9 p.m. 1 to 9 p.m. 10 a.m to 10 p.m. 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lift tickets for all day: $67 Lift tickets for all day: $67 Lift tickets for all day: $67 Lift tickets for all day: $67 Lift tickets for all day: $80 Lift tickets for all day: $80 Lift tickets for all day: $80

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lift tickets for all day:

Adults: $75

Teen: $70

Child: $58 Lift tickets for all day:

Adults: $88

Teens: $79

Child: $68 Lift tickets for all day:

Northern Michigan's Boyne Mountain Resort opens for skiing and riding on Friday.

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lift tickets for all day: $67 Lift tickets for all day: $67 Lift tickets for all day: $67 Lift tickets for all day: $67 Lift tickets for all day: $80 Lift tickets for all day: $80 Lift tickets for all day: $80

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lift tickets for all day: adults: $30; juniors: $25 Lift tickets for all day: adults: $30; juniors: $25 Lift tickets for all day: adults: $30; juniors: $25 Lift tickets for all day: adults: $30; juniors: $25 Lift tickets for all day: adults: $30; juniors: $25 Lift tickets for all day: adults: $30; juniors: $25 Lift tickets for all day: adults: $30; juniors: $25

