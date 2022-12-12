36º

What you need to know before hitting the slopes in Michigan 🎿

With snow around the corner, it’s time to get your ‘french fry’ and ‘pizza’ on

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Snow means good business for Michigan ski resorts.

While there are many slopes to check out, we compiled a list of a few that should be on your radar this winter season.

Below are the hours and lift ticket pricing for all day at multiple Michigan ski resorts. Please note that hours and lift ticket rates can vary on holidays. Ski and snowboarding rental prices are not included in the lift tickets below.

Caberfae Peaks

MondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
10 a.m. to 5 p.m10 a.m. to 5 p.m10 a.m. to 8 p.m.10 a.m. to 8 p.m.10 a.m. to 9 p.m.9 a.m. to 9 p.m.9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lift tickets for all day:
adults: $39; juniors: $29		Lift tickets for all day:
adults: $39; juniors: $29		Lift tickets for all day:
adults: $49; juniors: $39		Lift tickets for all day:
adults: $49; juniors: $39		Lift tickets for all day:
adults: $49; juniors: $39		Lift tickets for all day:
adults: $79; juniors: $59		Lift tickets for all day:
adults: $64; juniors: $39

Mt. Brighton

MondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
10 a.m. to 9 p.m.10 a.m. to 9 p.m.10 a.m. to 9 p.m.10 a.m. to 9 p.m.10 a.m. to 9 p.m.9 a.m. to 9 p.m.9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lift tickets for all day:
adults: $59; juniors: $54		Lift tickets for all day:
adults: $59; juniors: $54		Lift tickets for all day:
adults: $59; juniors: $54		Lift tickets for all day:
adults: $59; juniors: $54		Lift tickets for all day:
adults: $59; juniors: $54		Lift tickets for all day:
adults: $89; juniors: $84		Lift tickets for all day:
adults: $89; juniors: $84

Mt. Holiday

MondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
Closed4 to 8 p.m.4 to 8 p.m.4 to 8 p.m.4 to 9 p.m.10 a.m. to 9 p.m.11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ClosedLift tickets for all day: $20Lift tickets for all day: $20Lift tickets for all day: $20Lift tickets for all day: $20Lift tickets for all day: $30Lift tickets for all day: $30

Mt. Holly

MondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
1 to 9 p.m.1 to 9 p.m.1 to 9 p.m.1 to 9 p.m.10 a.m to 10 p.m.9 a.m. to 10 p.m.9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lift tickets for all day: $67Lift tickets for all day: $67Lift tickets for all day: $67Lift tickets for all day: $67Lift tickets for all day: $80Lift tickets for all day: $80Lift tickets for all day: $80

Nub’s Nob

MondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m.9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m.9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m.9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m.9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m.9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lift tickets for all day:
Adults: $75
Teen: $70
Child: $58		Lift tickets for all day:
Adults: $75
Teen: $70
Child: $58		Lift tickets for all day:
Adults: $75
Teen: $70
Child: $58		Lift tickets for all day:
Adults: $75
Teen: $70
Child: $58		Lift tickets for all day:
Adults: $88
Teens: $79
Child: $68		Lift tickets for all day:
Adults: $102
Teens: $85
Child: $72		Lift tickets for all day:
Adults: $88
Teens: $79
Child: $68
Northern Michigan's Boyne Mountain Resort opens for skiing and riding on Friday.

Pine Knob

MondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.10 a.m. to 10 p.m.10 a.m. to 10 p.m.10 a.m. to 10 p.m.10 a.m. to 10 p.m.9 a.m. to 10 p.m.9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lift tickets for all day: $67Lift tickets for all day: $67Lift tickets for all day: $67Lift tickets for all day: $67Lift tickets for all day: $80Lift tickets for all day: $80Lift tickets for all day: $80

Treetops Resort

MondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.10 a.m. to 5 p.m.10 a.m. to 5 p.m.10 a.m. to 9 p.m.10 a.m. to 9 p.m.10 a.m. to 9 p.m.10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lift tickets for all day: adults: $30; juniors: $25Lift tickets for all day: adults: $30; juniors: $25Lift tickets for all day: adults: $30; juniors: $25Lift tickets for all day: adults: $30; juniors: $25Lift tickets for all day: adults: $30; juniors: $25Lift tickets for all day: adults: $30; juniors: $25Lift tickets for all day: adults: $30; juniors: $25

Comment your favorite ski resort in Michigan below! 🏂

