Bavarian Inn Lodge breaks ground on Michigan’s largest indoor water park project

Project expected to be finished by 2024

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Bavarian Inn Lodge Rendering (Bavarian Inn Lodge)

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. – Employees of the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth broke ground on Tuesday in honor of its newest project focusing on building up Michigan’s largest indoor water park.

The $80 million project focuses on new amenities at the hotel that’ll allow 140,000 square feet of family-friendly fun. Officials said during the groundbreaking event that there will be 20 new amenities added to the hotel.

According to hotel officials, the new expansions are estimated to be finished by spring 2024.

“We are truly raising the bar on fun at the Lodge, creating unique attractions and new types of experiences within our resort,” said the President of the Bavarian Inn Lodge Michael Keller Zehnder in a press release. “This expansion will help us to advance our goal of creating fun and enjoyable experiences for all ages. We are reimagining family fun and see this as an exciting project for all of Frankenmuth.”

