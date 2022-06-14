Whitmer signs bill to allow swim-up bars to help Michigan’s tourism industry

LANSING, Mich. – On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a House bill that could positively impact Michigan’s tourism industry.

Last week a bill was announced to allow the service of alcohol in public swimming pools. Michigan State Representative Rodney Wakeman and John Cherry were two officials that backed the consideration of the bill.

A spokesperson from The Bavarian Inn supports the bill and states that allowing swim-up bars will allow hospitality business operators to provide a new experience for their guests that can help boost the tourism industry in Michigan.

“Offering unique experiences for families and visitors in a safe, well-regulated manner is an important goal as we look toward the future of Michigan’s hospitality industry,” said Rep. John Cherry, D-Flint. “I’m proud to work with my colleagues to offer these new opportunities for economic expansion, giving a boost to mid-Michigan businesses.”

Cherry and Wakeman worked together to write up safety guidelines for the potential swim-up bars, such as beverages being served in non-breakable containers, lifeguards on board and specific filtration standards for pools.

“With some common-sense protections in place, Michigan resorts can accommodate swim-up bars and provide a safe and enjoyable experience for tourists,” Wakeman said in a press release. “Our reforms will allow local businesses the opportunity to fill a void in the Michigan tourism industry that hotels and attractions in many other states are offering.”

