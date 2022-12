Crews from the Detroit Fire Department battled an apartment fire on the city's west side. The incident occurred on Monica Street near Davidson in Detroit. Local 4 was told that the fire was contained to one unit, but no one was hurt.

No word on what may have started the fire.