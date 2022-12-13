Fans gatherd to cheer on Michigan’s Brayden Lape at ‘The Voice’ watch party

JACKSON, Mich. – Monday was the night for Grass Lake’s Brayden Lape. He had two performances in the finale of The Voice.

Grass Lake is about 10 miles east of the Michigan Theater in Jackson, the watch party on the big screen was all people from all around the area had to hear.

“I’m super excited,” said Chelsea Mikel. “I’m like the super mom fan for sure.”

The mood inside The Michigan Theater in Jackson Monday (Dec. 12) night was a lot like the guy they were there to see pretty carefree.

“It’s amazing to see someone from our little dinky hometown be a big star,” said Kacey Yates.

“It is very exciting,” said Phyllis Pittman. “I’m talking to the TV saying, ‘go, go, go.’”

Lape even had a special message for the crowd just before the finale of The Voice began.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody.”

But his true impact was the inspiration he gave to the kids.

“I think the coolest thing is seeing someone so young go after their dreams and show other kids how to just go after it,” Yates said.

“I like watching Brayden as I think he’s really good,” said Ava Hall.

Jason Colthorp: “Somebody told me that you’re a singer as well.”

Hall: “I want to be able to sing in front of people and, like, make a song one day.”

Lape had two songs to sing Monday night. One was a slow song by Tim McGraw and one that was upbeat, which his fans loved.

The performances are over, but the voting is not. You can help Lape until Tuesday morning. And Tuesday night, we’ll find out if he is the next voice.