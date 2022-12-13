Feel the Bern: Could this be a very special holiday season for Detroit sports?

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh holds the trophy as he celebrates with his team after defeating Purdue in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, early Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. Michigan won, 43-22. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The holidays are here but who’s got time for the holidays with what’s going on in the Detroit sports world?

In this town, the Lions have captured their fans back. Remember Matt Patricia held the franchise hostage for almost three years. But Dan Campbell has breathed new life into them. And they’re in the playoff chase. Who thought you’d be saying that???

And how about the World Cup? The games have been sensational, and the final is this Sunday. But somehow, we’d love to find a way to get a winner without the dreaded penalty kicks. Penalty kicks are just luck. Goalie goes right, you go left...you score. And vice versa. The games have been terrific and soccer continues to grow in America.

Don’t forget the bowl season is just around the corner. And that means the playoffs and that means Michigan vs. TCU and Georgia vs. Ohio State on New Year’s Eve. Is it possible that Michigan will face Ohio State for the 3rd time in 13 months? The Wolverines are 2-0 thus far vs. the Buckeyes. And if they did play it would be for the national championship. Sweet!

In closing, we remind you that there’s always time to celebrate the holidays. Getting together with friends and family is one of the great joys of this time of year. And watching the Lions in the playoffs or Michigan beating Ohio State for the 3rd time in 13 months would make this holiday season one to definitely remember. Enjoy!