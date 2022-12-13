33º

Police seeking information on 4 suspects involved in non-fatal Detroit shooting

Shooting took place on Detroit’s west side

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

7 Mile Road Shooting Suspects (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking to identify four suspects that were involved in a non-fatal shooting.

According to police, the shooting occurred on Dec. 12 at 10:13 p.m. on 22000 West 7 Mile Road.

Police say that the suspected shooter, a man that’s in the 20 to 35 year old age group, was wearing all black and has dreadlocks. Allegedly the suspect fired shots and struck a male in his 20s after an argument.

Officials are looking to identify all four suspects who were at the scene and left in a black 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, pictured below.

Suspects car in 7 Mile Road Non Fatal Shooting (Detroit Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

