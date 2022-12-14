39º

LIVE

Local News

Bloomfield Hills woman facing auto insurance fraud charges after taking money from car crash survivor

Cathy Rice accused of taking more than $12K in payment, not providing services

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Bloomfield Hills, Oakland County, News, Crime, Auto Insurance Fraud, Bloomfield Hills Crime, Local Crime, Cathy Rice
(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File) (Brennan Linsley, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – A 60-year-old Bloomfield Hills woman is facing charges linked to auto insurance fraud allegations.

Officials said Cathy Rice was paid more than $12,000 in 2020 for case management services to an auto accident survivor that were never provided.

Rice was arraigned on Nov. 28 in Oakland County on the following felony charges:

  • one count of false pretenses $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, punishable by 5 years and/or $10,000
  • one count of insurance -- fraudulent acts, punishable by 4 years and/or $50,000

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) was assisted by the Bloomfield Township Police Department and the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office in the investigation.

“When insurance fraud is committed, everyone pays. Not only does the defrauded party suffer a loss, but fraud can drive up insurance premiums for all Michiganders,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “If you suspect insurance fraud, I urge you to report it online at Michgan.gov/ReportFraud2DIFS or by calling 877-999-6442 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

A preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023.

Read: More local crime coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter