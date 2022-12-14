Bloomfield Hills woman facing auto insurance fraud charges after taking money from car crash survivor

(Brennan Linsley, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – A 60-year-old Bloomfield Hills woman is facing charges linked to auto insurance fraud allegations.

Officials said Cathy Rice was paid more than $12,000 in 2020 for case management services to an auto accident survivor that were never provided.

Rice was arraigned on Nov. 28 in Oakland County on the following felony charges:

one count of false pretenses $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, punishable by 5 years and/or $10,000

one count of insurance -- fraudulent acts, punishable by 4 years and/or $50,000

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) was assisted by the Bloomfield Township Police Department and the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office in the investigation.

“When insurance fraud is committed, everyone pays. Not only does the defrauded party suffer a loss, but fraud can drive up insurance premiums for all Michiganders,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “If you suspect insurance fraud, I urge you to report it online at Michgan.gov/ReportFraud2DIFS or by calling 877-999-6442 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

A preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023.

