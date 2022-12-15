Metro Detroit businesses team up for holiday coat drive

Small businesses in Metro Detroit are teaming up to keep kids warm for the winter by collecting coats and more for children in need.

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and these companies want to do their part.

“I decided that I just wanted to give back to my community,” said Deanna Hunt. “It’s just giving from my heart.”

Hunt, the founder of Botanical Bodee, is planning on giving back this Christmas with a special goal in mind, or should we say 1,000.

“I just set a minimum goal of 500 new or used toys and 500 new or used coats, all ages, and it’s just to spread joy this holiday season,” Hunt said.

A target of 500 coats and 500 toys will be collected and donated to children in need.

“I feel very excited,” Hunt said. “I’m just so cheerful to be able to do this.”

The drive is being done in collaboration with Lounge 31 and Bigg Bites owner Quanie Blackwell who says it’s absolutely amazing.

“I love giving back,” said Blackwell. “So when they give the opportunity, sometimes you’re bringing something.”

“More of our people should do this if they got a big name,” said “Mr. Hollywood” Barnes with Lounge 31.

“We definitely need everybody coming out and donating,” Hunt said. “I’m hoping to exceed my goal of 500, so that’s the plan.”

But why should you step up at all? Hunt says it’s because it’s in her blood.

“I’m a descendent of Mother Waddles,” Hunt said. “So, like, I just kind of grew up around that, so I just always had that in my heart to want to give.”

Everything collected will be going straight to The Salvation Army.

“We had a little difficulty figuring out where we wanted to donate, but we came up with The Salvation Army,” Hunt said. “We felt like that would be the perfect choice.”

You can chip in with your gently used coats and toys at an event on Dec. 18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lounge 31.