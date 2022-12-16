Police say semi-truck driver did not shoot at man on I-96 in Redford Township

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police investigated a claim that a semi-truck driver shot at a man in the area of I-96 and Telegraph Road in the Redford Township area and determined it did not happen.

The incident happened at 4:25 a.m. on Friday (Dec. 16). Police said both people involved in the incident were interviewed by Michigan State Police and investigators closed the freeway to search for evidence.

No injuries were reported and no damage was found on either vehicle, according to police. Police determined Friday morning that the incident was only a road rage incident and there was no evidence of a shooting.

The investigation has been closed.

Read: More local crime coverage