Police: Father fatally shot, crashes car while driving son on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A father from St. Clair Shores was fatally shot and crashed his vehicle when driving with his son on Detroit’s east side.

Detroit police responded to the shooting that occurred in the westbound lanes of I-94 between Cadieux Road and Merlin Street on Dec. 18 around 10:30 p.m.

Police found the 41-year-old St. Clair Shores man dead in the car’s driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s son, who was in the car, was not injured. The son told police that someone opened fire between Cadieux Road and Merlin Street, which resulted in his father crashing their vehicle.

“I’m always concerned because we never know when it could happen to any of us,” expressed a driver.

Drivers who live in this area said freeway shootings have sadly become far too common.

“We’ve got guns everywhere. Everybody got a gun -- two guns, and so nobody is safe,” said a concerned driver.

Anyone with information should contact 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

