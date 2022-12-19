Police investigating deadly shooting on I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT – A driver was shot and killed when someone opened fire on their vehicle on I-94 in Detroit on Sunday.

The shooting happened before 10:25 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 18) in the westbound lanes of I-94 between Moross and Cadieux roads, according to police.

The vehicle crashed near Cadieux Road and Merlin Street. The passenger was not shot. The freeway was closed while troopers searched for evidence.

Anyone with information should contact 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

