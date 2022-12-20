26º

One person dies in Rochester Hills mobile home fire

Matt Morawski, Executive Producer, Local 4 News Today

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – One person has died in a mobile home fire in Rochester Hills.

It happened early Tuesday morning on Carondelet Drive near Avon Road.

The cause is under investigation.

