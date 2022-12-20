Plans for new skatepark honoring 20-year-old are coming together in Northville Township

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It’s been just over two years since 20-year-old Dominic Duhn was killed by a hit-and-run driver while skateboarding in Northville Township.

His mother, Gabriella Duhn, is excited that his memory will soon forever live in a place where others can skate worry-free.

“Dominic was known for helping others,” said Gabriella Duhn. “So, this is like the perfect for keeping his legacy going because we know this is going to help so many.”

The location will be known as Unity Skatepark.

“Dominic was known for bringing all his eclectic group of friends together,” Duhn said. “He has such a variety of friends, to be honest, it just made sense to call it Unity Skatepark because we’re all united.”

The park will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to build. Jeff Scroggs, with the project, says a significant player in the skateboarding industry has already stepped up for the job.

“We’ve hired Spohn Skateparks out of Los Angeles,” said Scroggs. “They’re going to come out here and help us build the skatepark. And it’s going to be right here behind the fire station across the street from Northville High School at Millennium Park.”

The community will be invited out to add their input. After all, they were the ones who really made it happen.

“We’re very, very thankful for everybody’s help because we couldn’t have done this alone,” Duhn said. “The township has helped us with some funding. But really, it was the grassroots effort and the community coming together and making this happen.”

Because of inflation, money is still being raised to make this park a reality. Help it become the best park possible by clicking here.