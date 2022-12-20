Woman who fled Royal Oak police even after spike strips flattened tires facing 5 charges

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A 46-year-old woman has been charged after leading Royal Oak police on a long chase that continued even after spike strips had flattened her tires and an officer had fired at her, authorities said.

Officials said the chase began at 1:08 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 15) when an officer tried to stop Veronica Shane McClain, 46, of Holly, while she was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe in the area of Crooks and West 14 Mile roads in Royal Oak.

Car chase

Officials said McClain fled west on 14 Mile Road toward Coolidge Highway and then turned north into Troy.

She turned east onto Big Beaver Road, where Royal Oak police successfully deployed spike strips in the area of Big Beaver and Crooks roads, according to authorities. Multiple tires on the Tahoe were deflated, but McClain kept fleeing, police said.

She got onto southbound I-75 from Big Beaver Road and continued driving, even though one wheel was ground down to its brake rotors, officials said.

McClain eventually exited at MicNichols Road and went west. When she reached Woodward Avenue, she turned north and then tried to turn suddenly onto eastbound 7 Mile Road, according to police. That’s where the Tahoe crashed into a vehicle that was stopped at the red light.

Shots fired

A Royal Oak police officer approached the Tahoe and tried to take McClain into custody, but she ignored his commands and fled again, authorities said.

The Tahoe fishtailed and placed the officer’s life in “immediate jeopardy,” so he fired a shot into the vehicle, a release says.

McClain continued fleeing until the Tahoe came to a stop at 7 Mile and John R roads, according to officials. She and her 24-year-old son were the only occupants, and nobody was injured.

Charges

McClain was arrested and charged with:

Third-degree fleeing and eluding -- a five-year felony

Malicious destruction of property -- a four-year felony

Resisting and obstructing a police officer -- a two-year felony

Reckless driving -- a 93-day misdemeanor

No operating license -- a 90-day misdemeanor

Officials said McClain has a criminal history that includes receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, dangerous drugs, disorderly conduct, and possession of controlled substances.

There are several active warrants for McClain’s arrest, including a felony warrant for unlawful driving away of an automobile, misdemeanor prostitution, and several misdemeanor traffic warrants, according to authorities.

She was arraigned Friday at 44th District Court. Bond was set at $250,000, cash/surety, no 10%.

The next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 27.