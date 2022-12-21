Eastpointe police handed out gifts to 82 children for its annual Cops for Kids holiday event

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Christmas came early in Eastpointe, as police officers spent the afternoon delivering gifts for its annual Cops for Kids holiday event.

On Tuesday (Dec. 20), the officers delivered gifts to 82 children at 35 separate houses.

The annual event is organized by the police department’s nonprofit organization, Eastpointe Cops Care.

Donations from the community and local businesses support the event.

Families in need of support connect with event organizers early in the Christmas season. Afterward, the officers and their families shop, wrap and deliver the gifts.

“It’s a good way to unwind and to have something to give back and have fun,” said Eastpointe police Detective Lt. Robert Koenigsmann.

Click here to learn more about Eastpointe Cops Care.