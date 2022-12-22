Here are some must-haves for your vehicle ahead of the pre-Christmas snowstorm in Metro Detroit

If you’re hitting the roads during the upcoming storms, you will need a survival kit to stay safe while driving in blizzard-like conditions.

“You want to make sure you have an emergency kit in your vehicle with things like flashlights with extra batteries, snow brush, and ice scraper,” said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. “Portable charger or car charger for your phone.”

Woodland says all those items are crucial. But you also want to make sure your car is winter ready.

“You want to have things like your tire checked and your wiper blades,” Woodland said.

Flexibility, however, is vital. If you absolutely don’t have to go anywhere, don’t.

“Definitely, you know if the weather is bad, you want to try to avoid being out there if you can,” Woodland said. “If you do have to travel on the roadways, it’s really important in snow, sleet, and ice that you drive for the conditions that are out there on the road. Even if that means driving well below the speed limit.”

Also, food, water, and other essentials are a must.

Make sure you keep a pretty good distance between yourself and other cars. Accidents in these conditions happen all the time.