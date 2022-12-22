30º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Here are some must-haves for your vehicle ahead of the pre-Christmas snowstorm in Metro Detroit

‘You want to make sure you have an emergency kit in your vehicle’

Victor Williams, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Winter Storm, Snow Totals, Predictions, Timelines, Tracking, Christmas, Michigan, State, Pre-Christmas Storm, News, Storm, Winter Weather, Severe Weather, Snowstorm, Detroit Christmas Storm, AAA, Adrienne Woodland

If you’re hitting the roads during the upcoming storms, you will need a survival kit to stay safe while driving in blizzard-like conditions.

“You want to make sure you have an emergency kit in your vehicle with things like flashlights with extra batteries, snow brush, and ice scraper,” said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. “Portable charger or car charger for your phone.”

Woodland says all those items are crucial. But you also want to make sure your car is winter ready.

“You want to have things like your tire checked and your wiper blades,” Woodland said.

Flexibility, however, is vital. If you absolutely don’t have to go anywhere, don’t.

“Definitely, you know if the weather is bad, you want to try to avoid being out there if you can,” Woodland said. “If you do have to travel on the roadways, it’s really important in snow, sleet, and ice that you drive for the conditions that are out there on the road. Even if that means driving well below the speed limit.”

Also, food, water, and other essentials are a must.

Make sure you keep a pretty good distance between yourself and other cars. Accidents in these conditions happen all the time.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Victor Williams joined Local 4 News in October of 2019 after working for WOIO in Cleveland, OH, WLOX News in Biloxi, MS, and WBBJ in Jackson, TN. Victor developed a love for journalism after realizing he was a great speaker and writer at an early age.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter