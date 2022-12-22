Travelers scramble ahead of winter storm in Metro Detroit

The next few days are set to be the busiest travel days of the year, and now, with the winter storm approaching, travelers at Detroit Metro Airport are scrambling to arrange last-minute plans before it hits.

It’s an all-out scramble for passengers to get out before the bad weather blows in.

Some passengers packed their bags early.

“We were not going to leave until Friday,” said Jeff Hephner.

They saw the forecast and opted to fly out a few days early, saying the stakes were too high to take any chances.

“I get to see my great-granddaughter,” said Max Grant.

Jacqueline Francis: “So you were not going to miss your flight?”

Grant: “Oh no. We made our flights, and then we changed them on account of the weather.”

“When you go to get your boarding pass, it asks you if you’d like to change your flight,” said Tmisan Oso. “We said no, that we’d like to stay on our flight, but it seems like they are asking everyone to change their flight if possible.”

One family made it out just in time.

“Grateful to be out of here before the storm starts,” said a woman.

Loved ones told Local 4 they’d do whatever it took to be with family this Christmas.

“If I had to, I’d drive there to see them,” Hephner said. “I didn’t want to, but I would. I miss them so much.”