Travelers scramble ahead of winter storm in Metro Detroit

One family said they’d do whatever it took to be with family on Christmas

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

The next few days are set to be the busiest travel days of the year, and now, with the winter storm approaching, travelers at Detroit Metro Airport are scrambling to arrange last-minute plans before it hits.

It’s an all-out scramble for passengers to get out before the bad weather blows in.

Some passengers packed their bags early.

“We were not going to leave until Friday,” said Jeff Hephner.

They saw the forecast and opted to fly out a few days early, saying the stakes were too high to take any chances.

“I get to see my great-granddaughter,” said Max Grant.

Jacqueline Francis: “So you were not going to miss your flight?”

Grant: “Oh no. We made our flights, and then we changed them on account of the weather.”

“When you go to get your boarding pass, it asks you if you’d like to change your flight,” said Tmisan Oso. “We said no, that we’d like to stay on our flight, but it seems like they are asking everyone to change their flight if possible.”

One family made it out just in time.

“Grateful to be out of here before the storm starts,” said a woman.

Loved ones told Local 4 they’d do whatever it took to be with family this Christmas.

“If I had to, I’d drive there to see them,” Hephner said. “I didn’t want to, but I would. I miss them so much.”

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

