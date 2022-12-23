9º

Crews battle fire on Detroit’s east side during dangerous winter storm

Wind, cold temperatures make job difficult for firefighters

Megan Woods, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – Firefighters are battling a fire on Detroit’s east side, near Belle Isle.

The fire broke out Friday (Dec. 23) morning at what appears to be a vacant home.

The winter storm’s wind, snow and cold temperatures are making it difficult for crews battling the fire.

The fire is in the area of Canton and East Lafayette streets. That area is also experiencing a power outage.

This is a breaking news story and we’ll share more information as it becomes available.

Firefighters are battling a fire on Detroit’s east side on Dec. 23, 2022. (WDIV)
Firefighters are battling a fire on Detroit’s east side on Dec. 23, 2022. (WDIV)
Firefighters are battling a fire on Detroit’s east side on Dec. 23, 2022. (WDIV)

